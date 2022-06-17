Left Menu

China, HK shares rise on stimulus hopes despite global gloom

China's blue-chip index is on track for a third straight weekly gain, while tech shares lifted the Hong Kong benchmark despite Wall Street's selloff, as China's stimulus and easing of COVID-19 curbs offset worries about U.S. monetary tightening.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-06-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 10:50 IST
China, HK shares rise on stimulus hopes despite global gloom
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • China

China's blue-chip index is on track for a third straight weekly gain, while tech shares lifted the Hong Kong benchmark despite Wall Street's selloff, as China's stimulus and easing of COVID-19 curbs offset worries about U.S. monetary tightening. ** The CSI300 index rose 0.3% by the lunch break on Friday, while the Shanghai Composite Index was roughly flat.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng rose 0.8%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index gained 1.4%. ** In contrast, world stocks are headed for their worst week since the markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, as investors are worried about growth in the face of global rate hikes.

** China stocks, which suffered heavy selling during the first four months of the year, have rebounded over the past month as Beijing unveiled a slew of measures to stimulate a COVID-19-hit economy. ** The city of Beijing on Thursday declared an initial victory in its latest battle with COVID-19. Shanghai ended its two-month virus lockdown in early June and has unveiled a slew of investment projects as the economy re-opens.

** Goldman Sachs said in a report it is "overweight China as policy turns more accommodative and sequential growth momentum recovers from low levels." ** China's economy showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the prior month as industrial production rose unexpectedly, but consumption was still weak.

** The cabinet has pledged to increase annual tax cuts, including VAT credit rebates, to 2.64 trillion yuan ($393.99 billion) from an initial 2.5 trillion yuan, to help spur growth. ** China's shares in resources, food & beverage, and consumer sectors rose, offsetting losses in financials and real estate.

** In Hong Kong, financial and property shares rose, but energy and industrial sectors weakened. ($1 = 6.7007 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022