Left Menu

Nomura Singapore Ltd. picks up stake in Rama Steel Tubes Ltd

Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL), a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the steel tube industry, has announced Excellent Results for quarter and year ended 31 March 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:03 IST
Nomura Singapore Ltd. picks up stake in Rama Steel Tubes Ltd
Rama Steel Tubes Limited. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/PNN): Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL), a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the steel tube industry, has announced Excellent Results for quarter and year ended 31 March 2022. As per bulk deal data available on NSE, Nomura Singapore Ltd. picked up 100000 shares at an average price of Rs. 371 on 15 June 2022.

Earlier this year, the company had announced excellent results for year and quarter ended 31 March 2022. For the year ended 31 March 2022, Revenues went up 63 per cent from Rs. 476.57 Cr (FY21) to Rs. 777.37 Cr (FY22). PAT zoomed 121 percent to Rs. 27.31 Cr (FY22). The company achieved a EBIDTA growth of 111.59 per cent YoY, which stood at Rs. 51.75Cr (FY22) against Rs. 24.46 (FY21). For the quarter ended 31 March 2022, the company recorded a robust growth on the Revenue front, which grew an impressive 74.68 per cent YoY to Rs. 250.97 Cr (Q4FY22). EBITDA growth at 31.53 per cent (YoY), which rose from Rs. 12.14 Cr (Q4FY21) to Rs. 15.97 Cr (Q4FY22). EPS stood at Rs. 4.42 (Q4FY22) as against Rs. 4.65 (Q4FY21).

Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL) is a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the steel tube industry. RSTL has been continuously striving to improve its performance by increasing sales, share of value-added products, innovating new products and aggressive cost optimization on a continual basis. RSTL products range includes MS ERW black pipes from 15mm to 200mm diameter pipes confirming to IS: 1239, IS:1161, IS:3589, IS:3601, & IS:4270 and G.I. Pipes from 15mm to 150mm NB in light, medium and heavy sizes. RSTL has 20 per cent exports rate, with a global presence in more thari16 Countries. RSTL has a subsidiary in UAE and a step-down subsidiary in Nigeria which has strengthened the company's presence in global markets.

RSTL has the world's latest technology, plant and machinery, which also includes sophisticated testing equipment. RSTL has 4 state-of-art manufacturing capabilities located at Sahibabad (U.P.), Khopoli (Maharashtra) and Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh) and has got strong distributor network spread across India. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022