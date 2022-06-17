BHIVE Workspace opens 8,000-seat centre in Bengaluru

Coworking operator BHIVE Workspace has opened a new centre in Bengaluru comprising 3 lakh square feet and over 8,000 seats.

BHIVE Workspace in a statement said it has launched the country's largest co-working campus in Bengaluru.

The company said it intends to cater to the growing demand for flexible office spaces post the pandemic.

Spread across 3 lakh square feet and located in AKR Tech park, HSR Layout, the coworking campus will offer over 8,000 seats.

Shesh Paplikar, co-founder and CEO of BHIVE Workspace, said, ''... we have always been at the forefront of offering unique experiences to our members, aimed at enhancing their productivity and have been rapidly expanding our presence across the city of Bengaluru.'' He said the pandemic has forced the adoption of new ways of working and companies are reimagining the role of offices in creating safe, productive, and enjoyable jobs and lives for employees.

The company has a capacity of over 22,000 seats across 17 centres. Its portfolio in the last 8 months from 2,00,000 square feet to 9,00,000 square feet.

