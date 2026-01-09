Trump orders his representatives to buy $200 billion dollars in mortgage bonds

U.S. President Donald Trump said on ‌Thursday he is ordering his representatives to buy $200 ⁠billion dollars in mortgage bonds, adding that the step aimed to bring down housing ​costs. "Because I chose not to ‍sell Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in my First Term ... it is now worth ⁠many ‌times ⁠that amount — AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE — and has $200 BILLION ‍DOLLARS IN CASH" Trump wrote in a ​post on Truth Social.

"I am instructing ⁠my Representatives to BUY $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE ⁠BONDS. This will drive Mortgage Rates DOWN, monthly payments DOWN, and ⁠make the cost of owning a home ⁠more affordable," ‌Trump wrote on social media."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)