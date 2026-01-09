Trump orders his representatives to buy $200 billion dollars in mortgage bonds
it is now worth many times that amount — AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE — and has $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "I am instructing my Representatives to BUY $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE BONDS. This will drive Mortgage Rates DOWN, monthly payments DOWN, and make the cost of owning a home more affordable," Trump wrote on social media."
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is ordering his representatives to buy $200 billion dollars in mortgage bonds, adding that the step aimed to bring down housing costs. "Because I chose not to sell Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in my First Term ... it is now worth many times that amount — AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE — and has $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
"I am instructing my Representatives to BUY $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE BONDS. This will drive Mortgage Rates DOWN, monthly payments DOWN, and make the cost of owning a home more affordable," Trump wrote on social media."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Fannie Mae
- â€sell
- Freddie Mac
- Truth Social
- Trump