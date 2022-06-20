Left Menu

UK institute pushes ethical code after corporate scandals

Following the collapse of Carillion, the FRC is planning to strengthen its own corporate governance code to make directors more accountable for financial statements, modelled on the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley rules. The IoD said all company directors should sign up to its proposed code, which would be administered by industry rather than a regulator or government.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 03:00 IST
UK institute pushes ethical code after corporate scandals

Britain's company directors should sign up to a code of conduct to improve behaviour in boardrooms after high-profile corporate collapses, such as builder Carillion and retailer BHS, an industry body proposed on Sunday.

The Institute of Directors, which has about 20,000 members, proposed a voluntary nine-point code covering ethics, diversity, competence and lawfulness. It would also include a commitment to cut a company's carbon footprint in reasonable time. The plan would supplement the existing corporate governance code administered by regulator, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), and general legal duties under UK company law.

"There is a risk that each new corporate scandal or collapse will renew pressure on government to impose prescriptive regulatory obligations relating to directorship," said Roger Barker, the IoD's director of policy and governance. "The IoD’s members are strongly supportive of the introduction of a code of conduct for directors – either on a mandatory or voluntary basis."

The IoD has asked the business ministry and FRC to support the development of the code. Following the collapse of Carillion, the FRC is planning to strengthen its own corporate governance code to make directors more accountable for financial statements, modelled on the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley rules.

The IoD said all company directors should sign up to its proposed code, which would be administered by industry rather than a regulator or government. Directors should agree to submit to any accountability processes associated with the code and signatories could be listed on a register, the IoD proposed.

"A whistleblowing process could be established to allow the reporting of poor conduct. An appropriate investigations and sanctions process would also need to be defined," the IoD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022