HP: Cable car with 11 onboard stuck mid-air in Parwanoo, 9 rescued

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 16:56 IST
HP: Cable car with 11 onboard stuck mid-air in Parwanoo, 9 rescued
Eleven people were stranded mid-air in a cable car at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district as rescuers began bringing them to safety one by one, a state disaster management official said on Monday.

Nine of them have been rescued and efforts are on to rescue the remaining two, Parwanoo Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranav Chauhan said, adding the incident was reported around 11 am.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the rescue operation is going on at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Solan. "I will also reach the site soon. Teams from NDRF and district administration are at the spot and all the passengers will be rescued," Thakur said in a tweet in Hindi. One of the rescued persons told the media that all 11 tourists were from Delhi.

Earlier, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta said eight people were stuck in the timber trail due to some technical snag in the cable car.

According to Solan Superintendent of Police Virendra Sharma, another cable car trolley was deployed to rescue the people.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also reached the spot. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and a police team is monitoring the situation, the SP added.

