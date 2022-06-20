Left Menu

Cleaning staff at Amsterdam airport strike over summer bonus pay -ANP

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-06-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 17:42 IST
Some cleaning staff at Amsterdam's Schiphol Aiport went on strike on Monday, Dutch agency ANP reported, citing their labour union.

The striking workers were angry that they were not slated to receive the 5.25 euros per hour pay bonus that about 15,000 other workers at the airport have been offered as it struggles with staff shortages that have led to a 16% reduction in passengers the airport will receive this summer.

