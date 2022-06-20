Left Menu

Vistaar Finance gets a rating upgrade to 'A' with stable outlook from ICRA

Vistaar Finance, an NBFC lending to MSMEs in India, has received an upgrade in its credit rating as per ICRA rating rationale dated [June 17, 2022]. The long-term credit rating of the Company has been upgraded from [ICRA] A- (Stable) to [ICRA] A (Stable). The upgrade in the credit rating is after a detailed analysis of the Company's performance including the impact of the Covid-19 period.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:36 IST
Vistaar Finance. Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vistaar Finance, an NBFC lending to MSMEs in India, has received an upgrade in its credit rating as per ICRA rating rationale dated [June 17, 2022]. The long-term credit rating of the Company has been upgraded from [ICRA] A- (Stable) to [ICRA] A (Stable). The upgrade in the credit rating is after a detailed analysis of the Company's performance including the impact of the Covid-19 period. Company has exceptionally managed the portfolio growth and credit risks by constantly being in touch with the ground realities considering the changing economic scenarios affected by Covid-19. Founded by Brahmanand Hegde and Ramakrishna Nishtala in 2010, Company today has [~2,100] employees with an institutionalized framework in place. Vistaar finance will continue to focus on lending to MSMEs through its deep understanding of specific customer segments, fulfilling their financial needs through customised products and simple processes.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

