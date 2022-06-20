Left Menu

The Indian Coast Guards Eastern Region, here, inducted the indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopter ALH Mark III, the first aircraft of the newly created 840 Squadron, on Monday.The capabilities of the first ALH MK-III aircraft to be positioned in the Coast Guard Region East would enhance the units operational footprint.The new squadron will be stationed at Chennai, the headquarters of the Eastern Region of the Coast Guard.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-06-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 19:09 IST
ICG inducts indigenously designed, developed Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III in Chennai
The Indian Coast Guard's Eastern Region, here, inducted the indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mark III, the first aircraft of the newly created ''840 Squadron'', on Monday.

The capabilities of the first ALH MK-III aircraft to be positioned in the Coast Guard Region East would enhance the unit's operational footprint.

The new squadron will be stationed at Chennai, the headquarters of the Eastern Region of the Coast Guard. Three more ALHs will be added to the inventory of '840 Squadron' shortly.

The new aircraft was received at the Coast Guard Air Station, Chennai, with a traditional 'water cannon salute' and Inspector General A P Badola, TM, Commander, Coast Guard Region East, welcomed the aircraft and crew.

''By positioning the ALH MK III at Chennai, the Coast Guard has achieved a multifold capability of Beyond Visual Range detection, using the state-of-the-art radar integrated with long range imaging and identification using the Electro Optical Pod and Automatic Identification System,'' an official release here said.

The aircraft additionally is equipped to carry out target neutralisation, bringing to use its mounted heavy machine gun. Through concerted aerial efforts, the state-of-the-art helicopter will address India's multi-faceted marine interests within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The squadron's operation area will encompass the entire Eastern Region due to its strategic importance and geographical location, the release said.

Inclusion of ALH MK-III, indigenously designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), will boost the air-arm of ICG Region East, it further said.

''Its induction represents a tremendous leap towards self-reliance in the field of Coast Guard aviation, in line with the government’s push towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat','' the release added.

Till date, HAL has delivered 13 out of 16 such aircraft to the ICG.

