India-based Global Performance Marketing Giant Adsparkx Organises Beer Yoga Session for its Employees

Based in Gurgaon, Adsparkx caters to more than 250 global brands, transforming their businesses with cutting-edge MarTech solutions. Handling over 30 million dollars of ad spends annually, Adsparkx is a vibrant young brand that houses the best of digital talent. Dedicated to turning conventions on their heads in the field of marketing, Adsparkx seamlessly syncs the same ethos to their office environment. In keeping with this, on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, the brand wanted to celebrate in a unique way, to promote a healthy lifestyle. They organised a session of Beer Yoga, in association with Simba, India’s leading, new-age beer brand. On this occasion, Adsparkx roped in popular Yoga instructor and influencer Yukti Talwar who guided Adsparkx employees on the right ways to do Yoga, and the immense benefits associated with it. A youthful and dynamic bunch, the Adsparkx employees balanced their pints while working on their yoga poses, and ended the session on a spiritual high! The team members were also given a yoga mat each, to encourage them to take up Yoga as a regular wellness practice. Speaking on the occasion, Vipul Taneja, Co-founder and CEO, Adsparkx, said, “We at Adsparkx take care of our team's mental and physical health along with work-life balance. So for the International Day of Yoga 2022, we wanted to do something that would be fun and enlightening at the same time. Beer Yoga was not only relatable to Adsparkx's culture, but it also killed the rumours that stated Yoga is boring!” About Adsparkx Adsparkx is a leading Global Performance Marketing Agency headquartered in India, that has been at the forefront of empowering brands across the globe since 2014, helping them acquire high-quality and engaging users globally via data-driven decisions. Co-founded by Vipul and Nipun Taneja, two visionary tech grads from Chandigarh, the Adsparkx team consists of innovators, hustlers, and experts in the domain of native advertising, performance, and content marketing, who function with the belief of catalysing a disruptive change in the industry by providing empowered and customised digital experiences to consumers/brands. Operating globally, from offices based in Gurgaon, Singapore, and the US, Adsparkx helps unlock the full potential of businesses with its diligent workforce, catering to clients in more than 25 countries across the world. Through tailor-made growth strategies including native advertising, branding, e-commerce, lead generation, and programmatic media buying, Adsparkx has shaped the success stories of more than two hundred brands across the world. With more than thirty million dollars worth of ad spends handled every year, the Adsparkx clientele includes brands like Assurance IQ, Booking.com, Vcommission, and many more. For more details on Adsparkx, please visit: www.adsparkx.com. PWR PWR

