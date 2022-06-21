Left Menu

PwC to acquire Bengaluru-based Venerate Solutions

PwC India on Tuesday said it will acquire Bengaluru-based Venerate Solutions Private Limited, a salesforce consulting firm.PwC India, however, did not disclose the financial details of the acquisition.Upon completion of the acquisition, Venerate and its team of consultants and developers will integrate with PwC Indias salesforce practice, said PWC India, adding this acquisition aligns with its commitment to invest in the area of digital transformation and also in strategic alliances.Founded in 2016, Venerate builds and deploys customised solutions on the salesforce platform across multiple clouds -- including the financial services cloud, salesforce marketing cloud, and various integration tools.

Founded in 2016, Venerate builds and deploys customised solutions on the salesforce platform across multiple clouds -- including the financial services cloud, salesforce marketing cloud, and various integration tools. ''Venerate will augment our salesforce consulting practice with significant end-to-end capabilities in the areas of platform engineering, and cloud and managed services, thereby bolstering our ambitions as a community of problem solvers,'' said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC India.

PwC India Leader-Advisory Arnab Basu said the acquisition marks the beginning of the inorganic growth aspirations of the advisory business in India. The transaction is expected to close in the coming few weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

PwC has a network of firms in 156 countries with over 2,95,000 people providing assurance, advisory and tax services.

