QatarEnergy to sign partnership with ExxonMobil for North Field expansion

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:10 IST
QatarEnergy Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Qatar

QatarEnergy will sign a strategic partnership with ExxonMobil later on Tuesday for its North Field Expansion project, CEO Saad al-Kaabi said at the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg.

Qatar is partnering with international companies in the first and largest phase of the nearly $30 billion expansion that will boost Qatar's position as the world's top LNG exporter.

It has signed partnerships this month with TotalEnergies, Eni, and ConocoPhillips.

