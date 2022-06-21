QatarEnergy to sign partnership with ExxonMobil for North Field expansion

QatarEnergy will sign a strategic partnership with ExxonMobil later on Tuesday for its North Field Expansion project, CEO Saad al-Kaabi said at the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg.

Qatar is partnering with international companies in the first and largest phase of the nearly $30 billion expansion that will boost Qatar's position as the world's top LNG exporter.

It has signed partnerships this month with TotalEnergies, Eni, and ConocoPhillips.

