Spain's easyJet cabin staff to go on strike 9 days in July, union says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:31 IST
Spain's easyJet cabin staff to go on strike 9 days in July, union says
Spain-based easyJet's cabin staff will go on strike nine days in July, local USO union said on Tuesday.

The workers will walk out July 1, 2, 3, 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31 to protest against low wages, Miguel Galan, the general secretary of USO's easyJet section, told reporters on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

