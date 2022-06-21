Spain's easyJet cabin staff to go on strike 9 days in July, union says

Spain-based easyJet's cabin staff will go on strike nine days in July, local USO union said on Tuesday.

The workers will walk out July 1, 2, 3, 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31 to protest against low wages, Miguel Galan, the general secretary of USO's easyJet section, told reporters on Tuesday.

