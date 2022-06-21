Left Menu

Sterling rises as BoE's Pill sees further rate rises ahead

Against the euro, sterling edged 0.1% lower at 85.92 pence, after touching a 13-month low of 87.21 pence versus the single currency last week. BoE chief economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday the central bank would need to raise interest rates further in the near future to tackle surging inflation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:44 IST
Sterling rises as BoE's Pill sees further rate rises ahead
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound rose against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as hawkish comments from Bank of England policymakers continued to support the currency, with an equity rally also helping the risk-sensitive sterling.

After a three-week losing streak versus the dollar, the British pound rose 0.5% to $1.2310, moving away from a March 2020 low of $1.1934 touched last week. Against the euro, sterling edged 0.1% lower at 85.92 pence, after touching a 13-month low of 87.21 pence versus the single currency last week.

BoE chief economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday the central bank would need to raise interest rates further shortly to tackle surging inflation. A day earlier, BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann, who voted unsuccessfully for a half-point increase in interest rates last week, said that the BoE should raise rates faster than it has done so far because the pound's weakness was adding to inflation pressures in Britain.

Markets are pricing in 184.50 basis points of BoE interest rate hikes by December. The BoE raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 1.25% on June 16 and said it was ready to act "forcefully" if needed to stamp out dangers posed by inflation.

Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC, said that all eyes this week would be on a set of economic data, including inflation on Wednesday, which could give investors clues on how forceful the central bank will be be be in an attempt to fight rising prices. "A double-digit annual CPI gain is unlikely until July, (but) ongoing price pressures are set to underpin a summer of potential strikes and general malaise and discontent. This suggests maintaining a bias to sell into any risk-inspired sterling gains," he said.

Britain's biggest rail strike in 30 years kicked off on Tuesday as tens of thousands of staff walked out in a dispute over pay and jobs that could pave the way for widespread industrial action across the economy in the coming months. Also supporting sterling, London's FTSE 100 index climbed on Tuesday, as a rally in crude prices saw energy stocks surge.

"Equity is grinding higher helping those that are risk correlated such as sterling," Stretch said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022