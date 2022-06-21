Left Menu

GMR Infra to give priority in jobs to Agniveers in its security solutions arm

GMR Infrastructure Limited on Tuesday said it will give priority in jobs to Agniveers in its subsidiary firm RAXA Security Solutions Ltd.RAXA Security Solutions provides man-guarding services, techno security solutions, fire and cyber security services.The central government has recently launched the Agnipath scheme for youth willing to join the Armed Forces and serve the country.

GMR Infra to give priority in jobs to Agniveers in its security solutions arm
GMR Infrastructure Limited on Tuesday said it will give priority in jobs to Agniveers in its subsidiary firm RAXA Security Solutions Ltd.

RAXA Security Solutions provides man-guarding services, techno security solutions, fire and cyber security services.

The central government has recently launched the Agnipath scheme for youth willing to join the Armed Forces and serve the country. Inspired by the scheme, GMR Infrastructure has decided to give high priority to Agniveers who are willing to pursue a new career in the private security domain and offer them employment in its security firm RAXA Security Solutions for a variety of assignments, the company said in a statement. The Agnipath scheme for the armed forces announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youth between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 only four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. The others would retire without gratuity and pension benefits. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

Protests have erupted in several states against the scheme.

''Corporate world would offer a vast horizon to these Agniveers after they retire from active duty of the Armed Forces. There are various fulfilling job opportunities that a security company like RAXA has. We believe that with their discipline, teamwork, and training skills, Agniveers shall be a great asset for RAXA,'' said Ashwani Lohani, CEO of GMR Services Business.

