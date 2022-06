BRIEF-IATA head says Airbus cancellation of Qatar Airways order is worrying

Airbus SE: * IATA DIRECTOR GENERAL SAYS OIL MAJORS NEED TO DO MORE TO DEVELOP SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL

* IATA DIRECTOR GENERAL SAYS PROGRESS TO DATE ON SUSTAINABLE FUEL IS MEASURED IN WORDS RATHER THAN ACTIONS * IATA DIRECTOR GENERAL SAYS IF MORE SUSTAINABLE FUEL WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE, IT WILL BE USED BY AIRLINES

* IATA DIRECTOR GENERAL SAYS AIRLINES ARE DEMANDING MORE SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL * IATA DIRECTOR GENERAL SAYS INDUSTRY COMMITMENT TO NET ZERO IS FIRM, WILL NOT CHANGE

* IATA DIRECTOR GENERAL SAYS AIRBUS CANCELLATION OF QATAR AIRWAYS A321 ORDER IS WORRYING * IATA DIRECTOR GENERAL SAYS AIRLINES MAY BE TEMPTED TO CANCEL CONTRACTS WHEN PLANE DELIVERIES ARE LATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

