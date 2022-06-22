Lebanon FX reserves down $2.2 bln in 2022, $11 bln left - central bank governor
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-06-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 00:35 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanese central bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday that the bank's foreign currency reserves had dropped by $2.2 billion in 2022 and that the bank still had more than $11 billion in useable reserves left.
Salameh made the comments during a televised interview with Lebanon's LBCI TV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Riad Salameh
- Lebanese
Advertisement