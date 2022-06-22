Left Menu

Lebanon FX reserves down $2.2 bln in 2022, $11 bln left - central bank governor

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-06-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 00:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanese central bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday that the bank's foreign currency reserves had dropped by $2.2 billion in 2022 and that the bank still had more than $11 billion in useable reserves left.

Salameh made the comments during a televised interview with Lebanon's LBCI TV.

