Left Menu

EU agrees deal on company disclosures to combat greenwashing

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 03:08 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 03:00 IST
EU agrees deal on company disclosures to combat greenwashing
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The European Union has reached a deal on corporate sustainability reporting requirements for large companies from 2024, a European Parliament committee said on Tuesday.

Regulators have grown more worried about companies engaging in greenwashing, or making exaggerated climate-friendly claims to attract investor cash. Members of the European Parliament and EU governments struck a provisional agreement on new reporting rules for large companies, parliament's legal affairs committee said in a statement.

"This aims to end greenwashing and lay the groundwork for sustainability reporting standards at the (the) global level." Listed or unlisted companies with over 250 staff and turnover of 40 million euros ($42.13 million) will have to disclose environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities, and the impact of their activities on the environment and people.

Some smaller listed companies will be subject to a lighter set of reporting standards, which they can opt out of until 2028, the committee said. "From now on, having a clean human rights record will be just as important as having a clean balance sheet," said Pascal Durand, who led negotiations for parliament.

Disclosures must be externally audited, Durand said, adding that the rules make room for new players to offer this service, and "not just leave it in the hands of... the Big Four," a reference to EY, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC which dominate financial auditing. The rules are part of a package which includes a "taxonomy" of what constitutes a green investment, and ESG disclosures for asset managers to help transition to a climate-neutral economy.

A formal vote by EU states and parliament is needed to ratify Tuesday's deal. EU is set to become front-runner in setting global sustainability reporting standards, the committee said.

The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission has also proposed climate-related disclosures for companies, and the new International Sustainability Standards Board has proposed disclosure rules which mainly focus on climate. But unlike the EU, neither require disclosures on a company's impact on the environment.

($1 = 0.9495 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022