Official: Plane fire at Miami airport, 3 minor injuries

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when landing gear collapsed, though no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.The fire was caused by the collapse of landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press.The plane was carrying 126 people, and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he added.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 22-06-2022 05:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 05:01 IST
The plane was carrying 126 people, and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he added. Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage.

TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside a runway and that the aircraft and an area all around it were apparently doused with white firefighters' chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

