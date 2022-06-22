PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK signs 1 bln pound deal with Moderna for new vaccine centre https://on.ft.com/3OyCSoO - UK seeks Gulf trade boost as talks start to secure deal https://on.ft.com/3n4S2GO

- Sunak to meet oil groups protesting against windfall tax https://on.ft.com/3n5mHDM - Accor and Hoxton boutique hotel venture valued at more than €2bn ahead of deal https://on.ft.com/3tR6g1M

Overview - The UK government is collaborating with Boston-based Moderna Inc to build the country's first manufacturing centre for messenger RNA vaccines in a deal worth 1 billion pounds ($1.23 billion), as it seeks a lead in responding to the current and future pandemics.

- The UK is seeking a significant increase in trade with the six Gulf Cooperation Council states as it launches talks to secure a deal that skirts the contentious issue of human rights. - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to meet North Sea oil and gas producers that have protested against his planned windfall tax on their profits, as the government also signals it is cooling on proposals to extend the levy to electricity generators.

- French hotels group Accor is to sell part of its stake in a luxury hotel joint venture with the Hoxton boutique chain to a Qatari consortium, valuing the company at more than 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) and signalling confidence in the top end of the market amid a worsening economic outlook. ($1 = 0.8153 pounds) ($1 = 0.9497 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

