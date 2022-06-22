Left Menu

Pakistan finmin expects IMF to up funding, bailout duration

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 22-06-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 09:41 IST
Miftah Ismail Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's finance minister expects the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase its funding amount and the duration of its bailout program, he said on Wednesday. Tuesday night's talks between the two sides had essentially locked budget and fiscal measures, the minister, Miftah Ismail, told Reuters, and he did not anticipate any hiccups moving forward.

"I am also expecting that the duration of the program will be extended by a year and the amount of loan will be augmented," he said but added that the IMF had not yet committed to the changes.

