UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 11:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Soaring food prices pushed British consumer price inflation to a new 40-year high last month of 9.1%, official data showed on Wednesday.

The reading matched the consensus of a Reuters poll of economists. "Rising prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, compared with falls a year ago, resulted in the largest upward contribution," the Office for National Statistics said.

Consumer prices rose by 0.7% in monthly terms in May, the ONS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

