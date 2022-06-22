Kremlin: EU sanctions that prompted Lithuania transit ban 'unacceptable'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:23 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the EU sanctions that led Lithuania to impose a ban on the transit of some goods from mainland Russia to the exclave of Kaliningrad were "absolutely unacceptable", and that Moscow was working on retaliatory measures.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had yet to decide when it would impose countermeasures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Lithuania
- Kaliningrad
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan to freeze assets of two more Russian banks, one Belarusian bank
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Additional sanctions on Russian state companies announced
WRAPUP 4-Street fighting, constant shellling as Russia pushes for control of Ukraine's Donbas
Russia's progress on Popasna axis has stalled over the last week, Britain says