Kremlin: EU sanctions that prompted Lithuania transit ban 'unacceptable'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:23 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the EU sanctions that led Lithuania to impose a ban on the transit of some goods from mainland Russia to the exclave of Kaliningrad were "absolutely unacceptable", and that Moscow was working on retaliatory measures.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had yet to decide when it would impose countermeasures.

