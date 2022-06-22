Kremlin: EU sanctions that prompted Lithuania transit ban 'unacceptable'

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the EU sanctions that led Lithuania to impose a ban on the transit of some goods from mainland Russia to the exclave of Kaliningrad were "absolutely unacceptable", and that Moscow was working on retaliatory measures.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had yet to decide when it would impose countermeasures.

