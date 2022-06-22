Left Menu

Volkswagen delivers 150 units of Virtus sedan in single day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:18 IST
Volkswagen delivers 150 units of Virtus sedan in single day
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

German luxury car maker Volkswagen on Wednesday one of its dealers has delivered 150 units of its recently-launched 5-seater Virtus sedan in one day, which has earned the car a place in the 'India Book of Records.

The all-new Virtus was launched in the country on June 9 at an introductory price of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The national record has been awarded to the company's dealer partner in Kerala, EVM Motors & Vehicles India, it said in a statement.

In Kerala alone, more than 200 cars have been delivered to customers by its dealers-- EVM Motors & Vehicles and Phoenix Cars Pvt Ltd—under the mega delivery program for the Virtus, Volkswagen.

''We are extremely elated to have the new Volkswagen Virtus create a national record at the 'India Book of Records, by being a single model sedan to be delivered in a day by a single dealership," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Car India.

Virtus sedan is available across 152 dealerships in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022