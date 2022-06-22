Volkswagen delivers 150 units of Virtus sedan in single day

German luxury car maker Volkswagen on Wednesday one of its dealers has delivered 150 units of its recently-launched 5-seater Virtus sedan in one day, which has earned the car a place in the 'India Book of Records.

The all-new Virtus was launched in the country on June 9 at an introductory price of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The national record has been awarded to the company's dealer partner in Kerala, EVM Motors & Vehicles India, it said in a statement.

In Kerala alone, more than 200 cars have been delivered to customers by its dealers-- EVM Motors & Vehicles and Phoenix Cars Pvt Ltd—under the mega delivery program for the Virtus, Volkswagen.

''We are extremely elated to have the new Volkswagen Virtus create a national record at the 'India Book of Records, by being a single model sedan to be delivered in a day by a single dealership," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Car India.

Virtus sedan is available across 152 dealerships in the country.

