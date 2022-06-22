Spry raises USD 7 mn in funding led by Eight Roads Ventures

Software-as-a-service startup Spry has raised USD 7 million (about Rs 55 crore) in a new funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures, the company said on Wednesday.

F-Prime Capital and existing investor Together Fund also participated in the funding round.

The company provides end-to-end patient and practice management SaaS platform for physical therapists. It plans to use the fund for further developing solutions for physical rehabilitation.

''With our 25 member strong team, we have been able to build a new age, reliable and trustworthy platform to enable physical therapists to manage an omnichannel practice and improve the quality of patient care. We look forward to working with our new investors, Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital, as we accelerate our mission to be the platform of choice for physical therapists globally,'' Spry CEO and Co-Founder Brijraj Bhuptani said in a statement.

With this new round, the company has raised over USD 10 million to date.

Founded in 2021 by Ola's former chief technology officer, Brijraj Bhuptani, and Riyaz Rehman, Spry enables practitioners and owners of physical therapy centres to manage their clinical and administrative functions using its platform.

The platform supports a clinic's end-to-end operations, from patient intake to scheduling, communication, assessments, electronic medical records (EMR), revenue cycle management, home exercise plans, adherence tracking and patient lifecycle management.

