Left Menu

Extraminds' biggest free learning initiative launches 4000+ educational videos on YouTube for free

Extraminds, India's most popular EdTech giant, recently announced that it is launching a new YouTube Channel which will cover more than 4000 educational videos. These educational videos will be available to the students free of cost. This company aims to offer the best learning experience to students, parents and educators from the comfort of their homes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 13:54 IST
Extraminds' biggest free learning initiative launches 4000+ educational videos on YouTube for free
Extraminds' biggest free learning initiative launches 4000+ educational videos on YouTube for free. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/PNN): Extraminds, India's most popular EdTech giant, recently announced that it is launching a new YouTube Channel which will cover more than 4000 educational videos. These educational videos will be available to the students free of cost. This company aims to offer the best learning experience to students, parents and educators from the comfort of their homes. In response to the huge success of the Extraminds Educational App, the team has decided to re-launch its free educational services progressively.

The videos curated on Extraminds YouTube channel will consist of reading materials, graphics, animation, step-wise explanations and solved examples. The video lectures by the best faculty are likely to help the students gain a better understanding of each topic as per the latest CBSE curriculum. The company claims this initiative is the biggest free learning initiative. Extraminds distinctive approach will immensely benefit both students and parents. Moreover, the videos available in the video streaming platform are open to everyone for free.

Students can watch and learn from these high-quality video-based lectures. The company has put in their best effort to collate these videos through research and the help of faculty members with years of experience to provide better learning techniques which can benefit them in the long run.

Furthermore, Extraminds is also planning to launch video lectures for medical and engineering students in the near future. Adding to the announcement, Roger Kumar- Managing Director of Extraminds Edusocial Ltd, commented, "By launching the exclusive educational videos for free, we want to bring alive the joy of smart learning. We want to infuse learning so that one finds it easy to achieve it no matter where they are. We aim to inspire learners to embrace learning like never before".

Extraminds is a state-of-the-art classroom lecture video platform. The teachers are handpicked with 20 plus years of experience teaching in India's premium schools. The idea is to transport quality education to India's remotest villages free of cost. The videos are loaded with figures and pictorial descriptions for even struggling students to understand with ease. Extraminds is free of cost to help students get the best of education and can positively contribute to the overall idea called India. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022