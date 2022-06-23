DLA Piper and FTI Consulting involve in new Commonwealth School of Compliance

DLA Piper (www.DLAPiper.com) (together with its DLA Piper Africa offices) and FTI Consulting announced their involvement in a new Commonwealth School of Compliance.

At a time of immense change, challenges and disruption, the Commonwealth has an important role to play in dealing with the impact of the pandemic and rebuilding the global economy, by creating a more sustainable and resilient ecosystem.

The new Commonwealth School of Compliance, inaugurated by the Government of Rwanda, will help the Commonwealth to meet these challenges, by training future leaders from across the public and private sectors of the Commonwealth in international standards of sustainability, governance, risk, and compliance.

Trade, investment and innovation are key to delivering on this common optimistic and sustainable future, and underpinning this will be the need to build trust and confidence. Confidence that our leaders are custodians of future prosperity, and trust in the institutions, organisations and businesses that play such an important part in delivering on this legacy.

The Commonwealth School of Compliance will be a platform for increasing shared understanding, knowledge, and interconnectivity between member countries and will help train future leaders from across public and private sectors in best practices of sustainability, governance, risk and compliance.

(With Inputs from APO)