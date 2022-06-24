Left Menu

Coast Guard monitoring chance of pollution from sunken vessel

It will arrive here Saturday morning, he said.The entire area is being continuously monitored for any marine pollution eventuality, Venkatesh said.The foreign flagged merchant vessel ran aground off Ullal near here on June 21 and is on the verge of sinking completely.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-06-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 12:05 IST
Coast Guard monitoring chance of pollution from sunken vessel
  • Country:
  • India

The Coast Guard is using six vessels and two aircraft in its effort to check marine pollution in case of an oil spill from the submerged foreign vessel, MV Princess Miral.

Karnataka Coast Guard Commander and Deputy Inspector-General S B Venkatesh said in a release here that six vessels and two Dornier aircraft are being used for monitoring, mapping and combating oil spill in the area.

Two vessels from local resource agencies are also being used, he said. The damaged and submerged vessel is reported to be carrying 220 tonnes of fuel on board.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with the state administration, pollution control board, New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) to prevent any threat of largescale oil spill from the sunken vessel, he said.

He said only a minor sheen of oil assessed to be from engine bilges and dirty water tanks has been observed so far.

To achieve sustained operations, a specialised pollution control vessel, ICGS Samudra Pavak, has sailed from Porbandar. It will arrive here Saturday morning, he said.

The entire area is being continuously monitored for any marine pollution eventuality, Venkatesh said.

The foreign flagged merchant vessel ran aground off Ullal near here on June 21 and is on the verge of sinking completely. All the 15 Syrian crew on board were rescued by the Coast Guard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022