Peepal Baba started a nationwide campaign for making "Panchayat Vatika" in AIPP, under Hariyali Kranti Mission

Peepal Baba, under the aegis of Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Parishad, was instrumental in giving birth to National Panchayat Vatika, which is truly spectacular. It will thereby be a vital contribution by every state in India to this unique collection of regional trees. On the auspicious occasion of the birthday of the working President of Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Parishad, Dr. Ashok Chouhan, the second phase of the construction of the Panchayat Vatika was completed yesterday. It was a momentous occasion as 500 people planted 500 trees in the courtyard of Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Parishad and even pledged to nurture them.

This tree plantation was indeed a glorious event, and it witnessed the participation of 200 school kids, 20 teachers, and women from social service organizations; give Me Trees Trust important members like Vineet Vohra, Mohammad Shahid, Ishtiaq Ahmed, and Abhinav were present on this occasion with their respective teams. It was a matter of pride as this event was graced by Pandav Nagar Police station Inspector Manish Kumar and the police personnel stationed in the east of this region, Neeraj Kumar. What is the theme of The Panchayat Vatika?

On this occasion, the Campaign and Media Advisor of the Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Parishad, Badri Nath, was enthusiastic about this unique campaign theme and stated that this was a mass participation campaign in the field of conservation of our environment. He was ecstatic and motivated everyone with a slogan, "Give us soil, and we shall give you Panchayat Vatika." The area in front of the Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Parishad office, which has shrubs, weeds, and unnecessary things, will be cleaned up and replaced with trees that will bear fruits and provide shade to the people and thus contribute to the greenery. The Give Me Trees Trust will provide their much-needed assistance and expertise in this regard.

This is an update for public awareness that under the able guidance and supervision of Peepal Baba, the campaign titled Hariyali Kranti Abhiyan is being given this unique form at the Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Parishad Head Office located at Panchayat Dham, Mayur Vihar Phase - 1, Delhi -110091 where this Panchayat Vatika is being developed. This Vatika will have a unique compilation of regional trees from every state of India, which will be fruitful in recognizing this Panchayat Vatika as a national heritage. To make the regional trees bloom in this Vatika, it is of primary importance that these trees should grow in their respective regional soil. Hence, it is a humble request to all people to send by post 5-5 trees along with the regional soil to the Head office. It is imperative as the regional trees will only attain full bloom when planted in that region's soil only. To make this beautiful environmental initiative campaign a reality, various people and organizations have come forward in this regard, irrespective of their political or regional differences. It is noteworthy that the Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Parishad National President Subodh Kant Sahay, Custodian R. K. Sinha, Mahamantri Dhyan Pal Singh Jadaun, Anil Sharma, and the National President of Akhil Bhartiya Hindi Ekta Mission, Rana Pratap Singh and his team, renowned journalist Rahul Chauhan, Aditya Pandey, Janardan Pandey, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Neeraj Jha, and social activist Ravi Pathak are giving their invaluable contribution for the development of this Panchayat Vatika.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)