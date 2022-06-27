Left Menu

WTO needs to move from just an organisation to robust institution: CUTS Intl

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:56 IST
World Trade Organisation. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Member countries of Geneva-based WTO need to work together to transform the global trade body into a robust institution from just an organization, think tank CUTS International said on Monday.

The institutional inertia at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has only just been broken, said Pradeep Mehta, Secretary General, CUTS International.

''Full restoration of the dispute settlement mechanism and consensus on what shape the WTO reform should take remains challenging. The WTO needs to move from just an organization to a robust institution,'' he said.

Mehta was speaking at a webinar to discuss the future of the WTO.

Discussions focused on whether the 12th ministerial conference, which concluded in Geneva on June 17, could provide momentum to revive the institution's negotiating, monitoring, and dispute settlement functions.

The Ministerial Conference is the highest decision-making body of the WTO.

The 164-member World Trade Organisation (WTO) is a multilateral body that formulates rules for global exports and imports and adjudicates disputes between two or more two countries on trade-related issues.

