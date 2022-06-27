Left Menu

Russia's Putin and Brazil's Bolsonaro discuss global food security

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:07 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro discussed global food security and confirmed their intention to strengthen their strategic partnership, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Putin assured Bolsonaro in a phone call that Russia would fulfil all its obligations to supply fertilisers to Brazil, the Kremlin said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

