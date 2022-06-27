Left Menu

UK's Truss: We don't rule out using Article 16 if needed

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:33 IST
Britain does not rule out using an emergency clause in its Brexit deal known as Article 16, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday, but she added triggering the clause would not resolve fundamental issues surrounding Northern Ireland.

"We came to the conclusion that it (triggering Article 16) would not resolve the fundamental issues in the (Northern Ireland) protocol. It's only a temporary measure," Truss told parliament.

"We don't rule out using Article 16 further down the line if the circumstances demand it."

