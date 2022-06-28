Impala Platinum signs five-year wage deal

South Africa's Impala Platinum on Tuesday said it had agreed a five-year wage deal with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

"The agreement is in line with current mining inflation of (about) 6.5% and considers the reality of sustained inflationary pressures faced by our employees," Impala said in a statement, adding that the wage deal takes effect on July 1.

