Impala Platinum signs five-year wage deal
Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:33 IST
South Africa's Impala Platinum on Tuesday said it had agreed a five-year wage deal with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
"The agreement is in line with current mining inflation of (about) 6.5% and considers the reality of sustained inflationary pressures faced by our employees," Impala said in a statement, adding that the wage deal takes effect on July 1.
