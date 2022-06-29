Chhattisgarh: Two killed, three injured in car-truck collision in Surajpur

Two persons were killed and three critically injured when their car collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Tara check-post under Premnagar police station limits in Surajpur, which is a neighboring district, around 350 km away from Korba, an official said.

The victims, who were residents of Durg district, were traveling home from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. When the car reached the check-post barrier around 5.30 am, it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Two of the occupants of the car, Sabhapati Yadav (53) and Harendra Yadav, died on the spot, while Virendra, Rajendra and Rakesh sustained serious injuries, he said.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, from where they were referred to a private hospital in Ambikapur town (Surguja district) for further treatment, the official said.

The truck driver, Vinay Yadav, has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

