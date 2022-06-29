Left Menu

Russia warns Norway over restricting supplies to settlements on Svalbard

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:58 IST
Russia said on Wednesday that restrictions imposed by Norway were blocking the transport of goods to Russian-populated settlements on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard and called on Oslo to resolve the issue as soon as possible or face consequences.

The ministry said that it summoned Norway's Chargé d'Affaires to protest the restrictions, which it said were blocking the transport of food and medical equipment.

Svalbard is part of Norway, although Russia has the right to exploit the archipelago's natural resources under a treaty signed in 1920 and maintains a diplomatic presence in the largely Russian- and Ukrainian-populated settlement of Barentsburg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

