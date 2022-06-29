Redington announces agreement with Amazon Internet Services

IT technology provider Redington India Limited has announced it is entering into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL).

AISPL undertakes the resale and marketing of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud in the country.

''The deeper engagement with AWS will help Redington India enhance its cloud capabilities to drive growth in existing markets, and expand into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities through its partners,'' a company release said.

''It will help fuel the adoption of AWS Cloud by small-and-medium businesses (SMBs), scale growth with independent software vendors (ISVs), build unique value propositions in the enterprise segment, and strengthen the focus on public sector covering education, EdTech, and central and state governments,'' the release stated.

AWS will support Redington India and its existing as well as potential partners with business and technical expertise, including training and enablement, solution development, and building technical competency and platform development support to accelerate their growth.

