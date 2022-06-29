Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:58 IST
Govt taking steps to reduce no of road accidents: V K Singh
The government is taking a series of steps to reduce the number of road accidents in the country and is also working on creating helipads at wayside amenities that are coming up along the expressways to provide emergency care, Union minister V K Singh said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event here, the minister of state for road transport and highways said that the government has placed ambulances at each toll plaza on highways but more needs to be done in this area.

“We are trying to create helipads in each one of our wayside amenities that are coming up along the expressways. It will have helipad facility and hospitals can set up trauma centres at these locations,” he said.

The minister noted that 11 per cent of world accidents happen in India and ''we need to work to bring down the number of road accidents to 2 lakhs per year from current 5 lakhs''.

This can be rectified and brought down if all stakeholders work together, he stated.

The minister said most of the road accidents happen because of the fault of others and despite all the efforts made, very less enforcement of the awareness on road safety.

Singh highlighted that the government has taken a series of steps which includes adopting international standards for airbags used in cars.

He also emphasised on the need to create an eco-system for safety, and this includes the transport sector, drivers, driving schools.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

