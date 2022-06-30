India's coffee exports rise 19 pc in Jan-Jun this year

Coffee shipments from India, Asia's third-largest producer and exporter, rose 19 percent to 2,24,293 tonnes in the first half of the current calendar year, according to Coffee Board.

The country had exported 1,88,736 tonnes in the year-ago period.

India ships both robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee.

According to the Board's latest data, the shipment of Robusta coffee jumped 39.43 percent to 1,32,852 tonnes during January-June 2022 from 95,280 tonnes in the same period last year.

Whereas Arabica coffee exports declined 16.75 percent to Rs 29,058 tonnes from 34,905 tonnes in the said period.

In the case of instant coffee, its shipments increased by 24 percent to 15,858 tonnes from 12,794 tonnes in the year-ago period. The volume of coffee re-exported remained marginally higher at 46,324 tonnes against 45,621 tonnes. Italy, Germany, and Belgium were the major export destinations for Indian coffee during the period.

