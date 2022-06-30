Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:25 IST
Registration of properties in Mumbai city up 21 pc to 9,525 units
Registration of properties in Mumbai municipal region rose 21 per cent year-on-year in June to 9,525 units despite rise in prices and increase in interest on home loans, according to Knight Frank India.

In June 21, the registration of properties in Mumbai city (BMC area) stood at 7,856 units. In May 2022, the number stood at 9,839 units, the consultant said.

The number of units registered in June 2022 was the best in a decade for the month of June,'' Knight Frank India said in a statement.

The data for June is till Thursday afternoon.

The registration contributed over Rs 697 crore to the state revenues.

Out of all the properties registered in June 2022, 87 per cent were residential deals while commercial property deals contribution was 8 per cent.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said, ''Mumbai real estate market continues to witness robust demand with strong consumer sentiment towards home ownership anchoring growth.'' ''Even with an increase in home loan interest rate and property price rise, these numbers have been achieved because of amenable affordability level and strong domestic economy,'' he added.

Baijal expects the sales velocity to maintain pace in the next few months as economic growth continues.

''70 per cent of all property sales registrations were for properties transacted in the same month,'' the consultant said.

Mumbai is one of the leading real estate markets in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

