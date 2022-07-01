Left Menu

NDMC bans road cutting in its area due to rainy season

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC has decided to ban road cutting in its area in view of the ensuing monsoon season, officials said on Friday.The ban will be enforced from July 1 to September 30. We have decided to ban road cutting in NDMC area in view of the monsoon season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to ban road cutting in its area in view of the ensuing monsoon season, officials said on Friday.

The ban will be enforced from July 1 to September 30. ''We have decided to ban road cutting in NDMC area in view of the monsoon season. It will be applied to all the essential utilities except as required for emergency work with prior approval of the competent authority,'' a senior NDMC official said.

''NDMC has also decided if any road cutting which is already under progress, shall be neatly levelled, dressed and restore well in view of the monsoon season to avoid any inconvenience to the public,'' he added. The civic body official further said that in any case, where road cutting permission has already been granted for NDMC area but no work has started on ground, no cutting shall be allowed during the road cutting ban period, except for emergency work with the prior approval of competent authority.

