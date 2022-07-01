Mahindra's passenger vehicle sales jump 59 pc in June

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Friday said its passenger vehicle sales jumped 59 percent to 26,880 units in June.

The company had sold a total of 16,913 passenger vehicles in June 2021, M&M said in a statement.

Mahindra's passenger vehicle segment comprises utility vehicles, cars, and vans.

The total vehicle sales (passenger and commercial vehicles) during the month stood at 54,096 units, it said.

Utility vehicle sales grew 60 percent to 26,620 units in the previous month as compared with 16,636 vehicles in the same month last year, it said.

The company's commercial vehicle sales stood at 20,431 units in June, M&M said.

Exports for the month stood at 2,777 vehicles.

''Q1 FY23 is our second consecutive highest SUV sales quarter. This has been made possible due to continued robust demand for all our brands, including XUV700, Thar, Bolero and XUV300,'' Veejay Nakra, President for Automotive Division at M&M Ltd, said.

The company sold 26,620 SUVs in June and overall, 54,096 vehicles were sold, registering a growth of 64 percent, he said.

