Indian Bank signs MoU with Government of Haryana

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-07-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 15:46 IST
Indian Bank signs MoU with Government of Haryana
Public sector Indian Bank has inked a pact with the Government of Haryana towards distribution of mobile phones to consumers through e-unified payment interface system, the bank said on Saturday.

As per the agreement, the city-headquartered bank would provide e-upi coupons to beneficiaries. The coupons can be redeemed without any credit or debit card allowing the customers to avail a mobile phone from a designated vendor, a bank statement here said.

Mobile distribution melas would be organised by the bank in Haryana under this initiative, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

