Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-07-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 16:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk in a storm with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said Saturday.

Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety as of 5:30 pm (1030 GMT) Saturday.

Photos released by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service showed one crew member being winched up to a rescue helicopter as big waves lashed the sinking vessels, which had broken up in two parts.

The accident occurred about 300 kilometers south of Hong Kong.

The Flying Service did not give the name or origin of the vessel. It said in a statement that crew members were negotiating difficulties brought on by Severe Tropical Storm Chaba, which was packing maximum winds of 110 kilometers per hour.

The storm made landfall in the western part of the coastal province of Guangdong later Saturday.

The Hong Kong service sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters for the rescue effort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

