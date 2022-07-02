Left Menu

Sri Lankan national held with 2 kg gold in Chennai airport

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-07-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 18:02 IST
Over two kilograms of gold worth Rs 98.55 lakh was seized at the domestic airport here and a Sri Lankan national was arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Saturday.

Acting on specific inputs, the officials intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Mumbai on Friday and recovered 11 bundles of foreign-origin gold paste concealed in his baggage, an official release said here.

The gold weighed 2.13 kilograms worth Rs 98.55 lakh and was seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested, it said.

