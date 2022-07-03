Left Menu

MP: 3 dead, one injured as motorcycle hits tree in Mandla

Three persons were killed and one injured after their speeding motorcycle rammed into a tree in Madhya Pradeshs Mandla district, police said on Sunday.The incident occurred in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday near Chhapartala village and passersby alerted authorities in the morning, said Bicchia police Station in-charge SR Maravi.Two of the deceased are 19-year-old while the third is 22 years old, all residents of Chhapartala village.

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 03-07-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 14:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The incident occurred in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday near Chhapartala village and passersby alerted authorities in the morning, said Bicchia police Station in charge SR Maravi.

''Two of the deceased are 19-year-old while the third is 22 years old, all residents of Chhapartala village. The injured person has been hospitalized. All four were traveling on the same motorcycle,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

