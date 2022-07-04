Left Menu

Kremlin says unrest in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region is domestic issue

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 14:56 IST
Kremlin says unrest in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region is domestic issue
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday that the deadly unrest that has broken out in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region was an "internal matter" for Tashkent.

Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia considered Uzbekistan a "friendly country" and had no doubt that its leadership would work to resolve the issue.

Eighteen people were killed and 243 wounded during unrest in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan province last week over plans to curtail its autonomy, Uzbek authorities said on Monday.

