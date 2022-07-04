Brussels Airlines to cancel 700 flights over summer holiday - L'Echo

Left Menu

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-07-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Belgian subsidiary of Lufthansa is cancelling close to 700 flights over the summer holiday period, around 6% of its scheduled flights, to reduce workload and avoid strikes, Belgian media Belga and L'Echo reported on Monday.

Pilot and cabin crew unions of Brussels Airlines planned a three-day strike last month, after complaining that work pressure was too high and that the company has been aware of the situation for around a year, without providing a solution.

No one at Brussels Airlines was immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

