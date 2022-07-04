WABAG gets repeat order worth Rs 430 cr from RIL for 53 MLD desalination plant at Jamnagar

Water treatment player VA Tech Wabag (WABAG) on Monday said it has secured a repeat order worth about Rs 430 crores from Reliance Industries (RIL) for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a 53 MLD desalination plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The EPC scope of work under this order includes design, engineering, procurement, supply, construction, erection, pre-commissioning, commissioning and performance guarantee test run of the Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) plant, slated to be built in the premises of RIL's refinery at Jamnagar, Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

WABAG has already executed a 24 MLD SWRO plant in the same premises, the company noted.

This plant, which is scheduled to be completed over a 21-month period, will employ pre-treatment in the form of lamella clarification, filtration and ultrafiltration, followed by reverse osmosis technologies to convert seawater into process water.

''RIL has been a key account of Wabag for over two decades and we are thankful to them for their continued confidence in us. This order, which was won against international competition, is yet another significant milestone in our journey of technology leadership, proficiency in the global water market and excellence in Desalination technology,'' Wabagh head-sales and marketing - India Cluster S Natrajan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)