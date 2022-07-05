Vertiv announces changes to EMEA senior leadership team

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) (bit.ly/3Aq3rZH), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced changes to its Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) senior leadership team. The reshape of the team includes the appointment of Ana Maria Ciurea (https://bit.ly/3aaN20I) as VP commercial operations, Peter Lambrecht (https://bit.ly/3NHV5zE) as VP sales and Rastislav Jasenovsky (https://bit.ly/3nEBW6Z) as VP operations for infrastructure and solutions (I&S), supporting Vertiv's dedication to customer success in the market.

Ciurea has driven the sales operations department at Vertiv in EMEA for the past four years as sales strategy and operations director and has been in the company for almost 15 years. In her new role as VP commercial operations, she will continue to manage the sales operations function, but with broader responsibilities including oversight of end-to-end processes, enabling overall efficiency and optimal resource allocation. The newly created role will serve as a central point to enhance cross functional effectiveness and identify ways to optimise client service.

Lambrecht will step up to VP sales for the EMEA region, having served at the organisation for more than 20 years, with positions that include IS/IT VP EMEA, country manager for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy, and VP strategic accounts EMEA. In his new position, he will be responsible for leading product and service sales and go-to-market programmes for the company's key accounts, national accounts and Vertiv's channel partners across the EMEA region. Along with driving revenue, price initiatives and margin growth for all countries, Lambrecht will continue to lead and develop sales teams across the region, driving excellence programmes, tools, and sales management standards to create an inclusive and innovative culture focused on growth.

Jasenovsky has been with Vertiv for 19 years and has been instrumental in driving operations strategy and execution in EMEA. His appointment as VP operations I&S EMEA will strengthen the connection between sales and operations leaders and teams to continue to improve customer service levels. Most recently serving as senior director operations EMEA and general manager for Slovakia, Jasenovsky will now serve as a key member of the EMEA leadership team, driving cohesion, and ultimately success, between other functions in the region.

"Ensuring strong leadership within sales and operations while also developing talent internally has been a key priority for Vertiv in 2022. These appointments not only align with our strategy to progress services for our EMEA customer base, but also show our commitment to our staff to advance their skills and capabilities, and in turn, opportunities. With these new changes to the EMEA senior leadership team, I'm confident that we will only continue to improve satisfaction for all of Vertiv's customers in the region," said Karsten Winther (https://bit.ly/3ujXycL), president for the EMEA region at Vertiv.

