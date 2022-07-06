Left Menu

Gambia signs $68 million World Bank grant to revive tourism

The grant is meant to promote sustainable tourism, develop different holiday experiences and help protect Gambia's Atlantic coastline from the impacts of climate change. The pandemic caused Gambia's economic growth to contract by 0.2% in 2020, according to the World Bank.

Reuters | Banjul | Updated: 06-07-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 01:05 IST
Gambia signs $68 million World Bank grant to revive tourism
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Gambia

Gambia and the World Bank signed a $68 million grant on Tuesday to revive the ocean-facing West African country's tourism sector, representatives of both parties announced at a ceremony. The grant is meant to support the diversification and climate resilience of tourism in Gambia, a country of around 2.1 million inhabitants surrounded by Senegal.

The sector, like industries across Africa, has been hard-hit by the pandemic and economic fallouts of the war in Ukraine, World Bank managing director of operations Axel Van Trotsenburg said at the signing ceremony in Gambia's capital Banjul. The grant is meant to promote sustainable tourism, develop different holiday experiences and help protect Gambia's Atlantic coastline from the impacts of climate change.

The pandemic caused Gambia's economic growth to contract by 0.2% in 2020, according to the World Bank. The economy has since started to recover, reaching 5.6% growth in 2021, largely driven by the return of beach resort-goers and remittances. Tourism accounts for roughly 20% of Gambia's gross domestic product and is the largest foreign exchange earner, according to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
2
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022